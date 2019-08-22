Arizona town provides aid to hot passengers on disabled bus
WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) - Ambulance crews, state troopers, the American Red Cross and other emergency personnel provided aid to 37 passengers on Greyhound bus that broke down in the southern Arizona desert amid three-digit summer heat.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said a cooling center was opened in the high school in the town of Willcox after the eastbound bus had mechanical problems at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and the passengers began "experiencing distress due to the heat."
The National Weather Service said Willcox's high temperature Wednesday was 104 degrees.
The Sheriff's Office said a statement that two passengers were released after treatment at the local hospital's emergency room.
The cooling center was closed after a replacement bus arrived at 7:15 p.m., allowing the passengers to continue their journey.