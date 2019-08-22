Arizona town provides aid to hot passengers on disabled bus

article

Ambulance crews, state troopers, the American Red Cross and other emergency personnel provided aid to 37 passengers on Greyhound bus that broke down in the southern Arizona desert amid three-digit summer heat.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said a cooling center was opened in the high school in the town of Willcox after the eastbound bus had mechanical problems at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and the passengers began "experiencing distress due to the heat."

The National Weather Service said Willcox's high temperature Wednesday was 104 degrees.

The Sheriff's Office said a statement that two passengers were released after treatment at the local hospital's emergency room.

The cooling center was closed after a replacement bus arrived at 7:15 p.m., allowing the passengers to continue their journey.