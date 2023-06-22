Arizona woman who won social equity license set to open dispensary as father serves 18-year marijuana sentence

In 2020, voters in Arizona approved Proposition 207, which allowed people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, as well as allowing recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers.

Prop 207 also established a social equity licensing program as a way to promote the ownership of cannabis businesses by anyone who was directly impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws. More than 1,300 people applied for a license, but only 26 people received one.

Alicia Deals is one of those who got a social equity license, and she is getting ready to open the doors to her new marijuana shop.

"As I always tell people: our burdens, we've turned into blessings," said Alicia.

Alicia is the first African American woman to open a marijuana dispensary in Arizona with a social equity license.

"It's change. It's a definite mark for change. It just shows many others and those to come after me that it’s possible. Don’t let anyone tell you that your faith is unfounded, or your dreams are too big," said Alicia.

In what could perhaps be considered a stroke of irony, all this is happening while Alicia's dad sits in prison, serving a decades-long sentence for selling marijuana.

"My father was given 18 years on a cannabis charge, and it gave me the motivation to go into the program and flourish in this industry, which I’m so grateful to do," said Alicia.

Robert Deals, Alicia Deals' father. (Photo Coutesy: Alicia Deals)

Alicia's father, Robert, is currently in a Yuma prison, serving year 12 of that 18-year sentence.

"It’s put our family in the biggest burdens of our lives," said Alicia. "He was - he is the rock, the foundation of our family."

Alicia spent much of her young adult life without him, trying to become the entrepreneur she is now. Instead of letting it break her, she let it build her.

"My father absolutely was my motivation for it. It’s vindication for us in every way," said Alicia. "Everybody that’s ever had cannabis, they’re not all bad people in any way, shape or form. Now, the very thing him and many others were doing and are still in prison for, us and many others are flourishing for."

They talk on the phone almost every day, but her fight continues to get Robert's sentence vacated, so he can once again be there, in person, for the milestones in Alicia's life.

"In the entire process, we’re very grateful," said Alicia. "We’re happy. We’re elated. But then, we still have to deal with the fact that he’s not here. He can’t come to the store's grand opening. He can’t do any of those things. So it’s hard for us to celebrate, and him be the main key factor in it, but not be here, it’s very hard to digest."

The irony of profiting on what her father was punished for is certainly not lost on Alicia.

"I told him, even when we were going to apply for program, ‘Dad, were going to win. It’s not a gamble for us, it’s a guarantee. We deserve it. If not us, then who? If not now, then when?' And I stand here before you, victorious," said Alicia.

Robert must submit his petition for post-conviction relief by August. A court will then review that petition, and schedule a hearing. Robert's family is still hoping that he can be released sometime in 2023.

As for Alicia's new dispensary, the grand opening is set for June 24.

