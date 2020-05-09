Arizona’s reported death tally from virus outbreak up by 15

The number of reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona has increased by at least 15 as state officials reported hundreds of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 9.

The state Department of Health Services said the state had 532 deaths as of Saturday while 434 additional cases increased the total number of infections to at least 10,960.

The increase in the death tally was sharply below the 67 additional deaths reported Friday when the department said roughly have of those were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12 due to new federal guidance.

Friday’s increase of 67 reported deaths was the state’s largest in a single day.

May 9 marks the second round of the state's testing blitz, where the goal is to have over 10,000 people tested for COVID-19 over the course of the next few Saturdays to get a better grasp of the state of the outbreak.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

