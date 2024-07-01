Arrest made in deadly shooting outside Phoenix club; Trump immunity ruling l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - An arrest has been made after a shooting outside a Phoenix club left a woman dead, the Supreme Court issued a partial ruling in Donald Trump's presidential immunity case, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 1.
1. Woman arrested in deadly Phoenix shooting
A suspect has been arrested following a shooting outside a club near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road that left a woman dead.
2. SCOTUS-Trump immunity ruling
A divided Supreme Court says Donald Trump enjoys immunity for official acts of the presidency, but not unofficial acts. It will now be up to a lower court to decide which of Trump's alleged crimes were part of his official powers.
3. AZ woman sentenced in baby's fentanyl death
An Arizona woman will spend nearly a dozen years behind bars after her baby died of a fentanyl overdose.
5. Biden's family wants him to stay in 2024 race
President Joe Biden's family is urging him to stay in the presidential race and keep fighting despite his poor debate performance, according to the Associated Press.
Today's weather
Monday will bring decreased temperatures and a chance for more rain across Arizona.