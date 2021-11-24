ASU Police investigating reported sexual assault near Tooker House

Arizona State University Police is investigating a reported sexual assault Wednesday morning.

The reported sexual assault happened on Nov. 24 near the Tooker House dormitory, located near College Avenue and University Drive, the department said.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, approximately 5'6," and was last seen wearing a black or white sweatshirt, and blue and white shorts.

If you have any information, you're asked to call ASU Police at 480-965-3456.

