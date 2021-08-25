ASU Police rolls out new 'cop check' feature for campus community

Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department rolled out a feature called "Cop Check" on the university's "LifeSafe" app.

Now, when a student or community member living around campus reports misconduct by an officer, ASU Police's communications team will reach out and gather information, including potential photos and videos of alleged misconduct.

Officials say appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for any policy violation.

ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson commented on the 'Cop Check' feature, saying they are "giving constituents the ability to hold our officers accountable."

"We take any police misconduct within our department seriously, and we want to show our community that we're in this together," Chief Thompson said.

"We really just wanted to be innovative and transparent," said Arizona State University Police Information Officer Adam Wolfe. "It's something the department wants, the public wants, so it's really mutually beneficial."

ASU students said on Aug. 25 they support the new app feature, as law enforcement across the country continues to be scrutinized, and police brutality remains a national topic that sparks new training and reform.

"If you give students that option to hold people accountable, it's not just journalists, it's not just a person on the street, they can hold that police officer accountable, the police department can better help themselves," said sophomore Donovan Johnson.

"Having this gives them the opportunity to reach out and have someone for support," said freshman Katie Egan.

"I think it's pretty good that we have that source, where if someone gets mistreated in a way that we can just tell them, and I appreciate that," said freshman Brandon Nguyen.

