ASU researchers committed to continuing Dr. Jane Goodall's work after her death

ASU primatologist, Ian Gilby, reflected on Dr. Jane Goodall's revolutionary, untrained start in 1960 and stated that her work, which "invented the field of primatology," is responsible for his entire career. ASU's Institute of Human Origins is dedicated to preserving and studying the massive archive of Goodall's long-term Gombe Stream National Park research, honoring her life's devotion to chimpanzees and conservation by "building upon what she did."



It’s difficult to imagine Dr. Jane Goodall as anything but legendary, but Ian Gilby says that’s exactly how she started out: as an ordinary young woman.

The backstory:

In 1960, paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey sent her to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania to learn about chimpanzees and understand human origins.

"She famously had no training. And didn't really know how scientists did things and did it herself and really basically invented the field of primatology, or at least the modern field of primatology," said Gilby, a primatologist and associate professor at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution & Social Change and a research scientist at the Institute of Human Origins.

Gilby noted that Leakey specifically chose a woman because women are typically more patient with the observation of animals.

Dig deeper:

Gilby works with Goodall’s research every day at ASU. "Jane Goodall is responsible for my entire career," Gilby said.

On the ASU campus in Tempe, the Institute of Human Origins holds a treasure trove of Goodall’s research, from some of her first years in Tanzania to the latest notes from her team there now.

"So our mission is to archive and save and research all the data that have come out of Gombe National Park," Gilby said. "We have an army of undergraduates and volunteers who extract the data from these data sheets, and then we use this long-term data to answer scientific questions about chimpanzees."

He added, "We're not continuing her work because she's irreplaceable, completely. But, to sort of try our best to build upon what she did."

Ian Gilby, a primatologist and associate professor at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution & Social Change and a research scientist at the Institute of Human Origins.

‘Her life was devoted to saving the species of chimpanzee’

Gilby said the news of Goodall’s death has devastated everyone who knew her. Handling and advancing her research, he says, is the greatest honor.

"There really wasn't much mystery there. Her life was devoted to saving the species of chimpanzee, as well as essentially, saving the world," Gilby said.

