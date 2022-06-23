At least 11 hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain due to heat-related illness
PHOENIX - At least 11 people are being rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of a hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said.
A church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail earlier in the morning.
"Multiple members of the group are having heat related issues and requesting assistance," fire officials said.
Temperatures today are expected to rise to the upper 100s in the Phoenix area today, and Arizona first responders are continuing to warn hikers about the dangers of taking on the trails in the heat.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
Hiking safety tips
- Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.
- Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses
- Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone
- Hydrate before, during and after a hike
- Pick a cooler time of day
- If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going
- Know your limitations
- Stay on the trail
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
Take a Hike. Do it Right campaign: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/hikeright
More heat resources: http://heataz.gov
Heat relief stations: https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief