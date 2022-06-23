At least 11 hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain due to heat-related illness

At least 11 people are being rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of a hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said.

A church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail earlier in the morning.

"Multiple members of the group are having heat related issues and requesting assistance," fire officials said.

Temperatures today are expected to rise to the upper 100s in the Phoenix area today, and Arizona first responders are continuing to warn hikers about the dangers of taking on the trails in the heat.

Hiking safety tips

Avoid drinking the night before, or drinking coffee in the morning.

Wear the proper gear: footwear, hats, sunglasses

Bring a fully charged phone and hike with someone

Hydrate before, during and after a hike

Pick a cooler time of day

If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going

Know your limitations

Stay on the trail

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

