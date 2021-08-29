Authorities: 1 dead after driving off Loop-101 in Glendale, hitting sign

article

A person is dead after going off Loop-101 and hitting a sign, says the Arizona Department of Transportation on Sunday.

The crash happened near Loop-101 and Glendale Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 29.

The crash involved just one car.

"A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a sign. One person was deceased," authorities said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

