Authorities: 1 dead after driving off Loop-101 in Glendale, hitting sign

A person is dead after going off Loop-101 and hitting a sign, says the Arizona Department of Transportation on Sunday.
The crash happened near Loop-101 and Glendale Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 29.
The crash involved just one car.
"A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a sign. One person was deceased," authorities said.
The victim hasn't been identified.
