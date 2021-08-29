Expand / Collapse search
Authorities: 1 dead after driving off Loop-101 in Glendale, hitting sign

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights article

Police lights.

A person is dead after going off Loop-101 and hitting a sign, says the Arizona Department of Transportation on Sunday.

The crash happened near Loop-101 and  Glendale Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 29.

The crash involved just one car.

"A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a sign. One person was deceased," authorities said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

