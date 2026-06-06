Avondale police chase ends in violent crash after aggravated assault shooting

The Brief An aggravated assault shooting in Avondale escalated into a high-speed police chase and a violent multi-vehicle crash. The unidentified shooting suspect was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after officers pulled him from a heavily damaged vehicle. The victims targeted in the initial shooting were uninjured, while a driver struck by the fleeing suspect sustained minor injuries.



An aggravated assault shooting turned into a high-speed police chase and a violent crash in Avondale on Saturday.

What we know:

The incident started around 12:40 p.m. on June 6 near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street. Police say a man shot at another car then drove off.

Video shows the aftermath of the pursuit, where officers can be seen pulling the suspect out of the vehicle. The car is heavily damaged, severely beaten up, and totaled.

Police report that right before the crash, the suspect was driving extremely fast. He crashed into another car at Thomas Road, but kept driving until he crashed just south of Bermuda Drive.

Dig deeper:

Officers pulled the suspect out of the car, and he was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver he hit at Thomas Road only has minor injuries, and the people he reportedly shot at were not hurt.

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through the area will have to detour around these streets and navigate through the surrounding neighborhoods.

Road closures

Police closed off Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road, as well as Garden Lakes Parkway and Lakeshore Drive.

What's next:

Police are still investigating.

Map of the area.