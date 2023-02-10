Toddler killed, another injured in strollers sold at major US retailers, CPSC warns

article

U.S. consumer safety officials issued a warning this week about a popular baby stroller sold at major retailers nationwide after a toddler was killed and another one was injured after becoming entrapped.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that children could be at risk of head or neck entrapment in certain Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers if they aren’t properly strapped in, or if a child climbs on the exterior of the stroller.

A 14-month-old who wasn’t sitting in the stroller died of asphyxiation after the child’s neck became entrapped in the space between the front of the canopy tube and armrest of a Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand double stroller, the CPSC said, citing the manufacturer Baby Trend.

The toddler’s father was nearby but unable to see the child, it added.

A 17-month-old child, who was "partially secured" in the stroller, also became entrapped in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat, resulting in neck bruises, the CPSC said.

RELATED: Mockingbird recalls 149,000 strollers that pose falling risk to children

"Consumers can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness," the CPSC said in the notice.

Impacted Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers

The Sit N’ Stand strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009 and can be found in stores and online at retailers like www.babytrend.com, Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and Buybuy BABY, the notice said.

The warning is specific to Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66. They have a black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides, the CPSC said.

"Sit N’ Stand" is printed in white on the sides of the frame. "Baby Trend" is printed on the side of the mesh basket under the seat. The model number is printed on a sticker located on the left inside rear of the frame, near the left rear axle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double stroller, model number beginning SS76

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or with any product to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. They can also report incidents and direct questions regarding Baby Trend products to Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.

RELATED: This $3K self-driving stroller will turn your baby into a James Bond villain

This story was reported from Cincinnati.