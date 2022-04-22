Babyganics issues recall over possible bacterial contamination

article

Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall of two products due to possible bacterial contamination, according to the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The San Francisco-based company said it discovered during internal testing that two lots of Babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath contained the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

The products were sold over the past two months at select U.S. retailers, the company said in a statement , adding that testing did not show that other products were contaminated.

The company said the bacterium does not usually make healthy individuals sick, but it may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have irritated skin such as a diaper rash. Infants may be more susceptible than adults.

The affected products are babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging, the FDA said .

"We take any risk very seriously, so we are voluntarily recalling these bottles from retailers and asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath product in their home," the company said online, providing instructions for users to see whether they have the product in question.

The company said will provide a refund to users and requested that they dispose of any remaining product immediately. No injuries have been reported.

