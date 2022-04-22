Expand / Collapse search
Babyganics issues recall over possible bacterial contamination

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
babyganics recall image article

The Babyganics 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath product is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: babyganics)

Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall of two products due to possible bacterial contamination, according to the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

The San Francisco-based company said it discovered during internal testing that two lots of Babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath contained the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae. 

The products were sold over the past two months at select U.S. retailers, the company said in a statement, adding that testing did not show that other products were contaminated. 

The company said the bacterium does not usually make healthy individuals sick, but it may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have irritated skin such as a diaper rash. Infants may be more susceptible than adults.

RELATED: Baby formula shortage: Stores limit sales as major brands sell out nationwide

The affected products are babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging, the FDA said

"We take any risk very seriously, so we are voluntarily recalling these bottles from retailers and asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath product in their home," the company said online, providing instructions for users to see whether they have the product in question. 

The company said will provide a refund to users and requested that they dispose of any remaining product immediately. No injuries have been reported. 

