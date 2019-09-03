Back to school: The CDC wants you to put this in your kid's backpack this year

article

Back to school season is officially here, and federal health officials are recommending parents and caregivers to take an extra step to ensure their child’s safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends placing a “backpack emergency card” in your child’s backpack. The card should include the child’s name, date of birth and contact information for their parent or guardian. Additionally, it should provide an out-of-town contact and detail any of the child’s special needs or medical conditions – such as allergies – in case of an emergency situation.

“You know how easily books and papers get lost or destroyed in your child’s backpack, so make sure that their emergency card can withstand the wear and tear. Consider laminating their emergency card and picking a secure place in their backpack where their card can be quickly and easily located,” the CDC recommends.

Speaking of back to school, 63 percent of moms feel extra stress at the beginning of the school year, according to a recent survey. This is especially true for those who have young children, surveyors found.

