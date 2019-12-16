Bar Flies book of Phoenix storytellers launches

A monthly storytelling series at bars in downtown Phoenix is now the subject of a new book.

Bar Flies began more than four years ago in the basement of Valley Bar. Five local performers are picked each month to write down true stories based on a theme and read their stories on stage.

The book, titled, ‘Bar Flies: True Stories from the Early Years,’ features 60 favorite essays, organized by different themes. Each piece is about 1,500 words.

“You’re gonna get stories that will make you laugh out loud, and you’ll get stories that will really you know, hit you in the gut, and you’ll get stories about what it’s like to be a mother, be a teacher, be a parent, be a friend, live in Phoenix, host the holidays, you name it, have your car hijacked. It’s all in there,” said Bar Flies co-founder and book co-editor, Katie Bravo.

The book will be launched Tuesday night at the annual Bar Flies Eating Christmas show at The Van Buren music venue.

More than a dozen storytellers are speaking at the event. A copy of the book is included with the ticket purchase.

People featured in the book will be on hand.

There will be a pop-up holiday market with local vendors.

The books will also be sold at Changing Hands bookstores.

Barflies - A Holiday Special: Eating Christmas

https://www.facebook.com/events/561296217746026/