Barr says Trump conduct amid US Capitol violence 'betrayal' of presidency

Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office and supporters."

In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."

Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.

His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son.

