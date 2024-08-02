BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon

article

A person died while attempting a BASE jump at the Grand Canyon, marking the second deadly incident this week at the national park, officials said.

The body of a male was found 500 feet below the South Rim on Aug. 1. The National Park Service says the victim had reportedly attempted a BASE jump from Yavapai Point.

"Park rangers responded and located the body of a deceased male approximately 500 feet below the rim, along with a deployed parachute," NPS said.

On Friday, the victim's body was recovered and transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim was not identified.

Officials say BASE jumping is illegal in all areas of the Grand Canyon.

On July 31, a North Carolina man died after falling 400 feet near the Pipe Creek Overlook.

Map of Yavapai Point