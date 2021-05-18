Bee attack in Buckeye sends two people to the hospital

Two people have been hospitalized after a bee attack at Sundance Park in Buckeye.

Buckeye Fire says four people were attacked at the park near Watson and Lower Buckeye Road.

One person was taken away in an ambulance covered in bees and was having trouble breathing, while a 13-year-old was taken to the emergency room in a patrol car, officials say.

Two other people were treated at the scene.

Fire crews are working to remove the bees from the area.

