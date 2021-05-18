Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area

Bee attack in Buckeye sends two people to the hospital

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Two hospitalized in Buckeye bee attack

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Two people have been hospitalized after a bee attack at Sundance Park in Buckeye.

Buckeye Fire says four people were attacked at the park near Watson and Lower Buckeye Road.

One person was taken away in an ambulance covered in bees and was having trouble breathing, while a 13-year-old was taken to the emergency room in a patrol car, officials say.

Two other people were treated at the scene.

Fire crews are working to remove the bees from the area.

