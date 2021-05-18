Arizona Humane Society asking for help finding stolen transport van

The Arizona Humane Society is asking for the public's help after a suspect running from law enforcement reportedly stole one of their animal transport vans.

Spokesperson Bretta Nelson says it was taken outside of the organization's Sunnyslope campus this morning near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

A staff member was inside the van at the time, but was unharmed, according to Nelson. The suspect also reportedly crashed into two other vehicles while fleeing.

"As a nonprofit organization that relies on donations, we utilize this vehicle to safely transport pets amongst our locations and to help take in pets from other shelters around the Valley when they are overcrowded," Nelson said.

The van has the license plate number CJ98261, and the number "86" is also written on the driver's side near the side view mirror. The value of the vehicle is $61,149.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police.

A photo of an Arizona Humane Society transport van. The stolen vehicle has the license plate number CJ9861.

