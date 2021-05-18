Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area

Arizona Humane Society asking for help finding stolen transport van

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Humane Society searching stolen transport van

PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane Society is asking for the public's help after a suspect running from law enforcement reportedly stole one of their animal transport vans.

Spokesperson Bretta Nelson says it was taken outside of the organization's Sunnyslope campus this morning near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road. 

A staff member was inside the van at the time, but was unharmed, according to Nelson. The suspect also reportedly crashed into two other vehicles while fleeing.

"As a nonprofit organization that relies on donations, we utilize this vehicle to safely transport pets amongst our locations and to help take in pets from other shelters around the Valley when they are overcrowded," Nelson said.

The van has the license plate number CJ98261, and the number "86" is also written on the driver's side near the side view mirror. The value of the vehicle is $61,149.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police.

A photo of an Arizona Humane Society transport van.

A photo of an Arizona Humane Society transport van. The stolen vehicle has the license plate number CJ9861.

More Arizona news

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:



 