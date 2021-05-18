Arizona high school student graduating from 2 schools, receiving 2 diplomas

Paulo Moreno is graduating from both East Valley Institute of Technology and Camp Verde High School, and his training has already paid off.

Moreno said he would go to classes in Mesa in the morning and then return to Gilbert for regular high school.

"I had to come in on weekends, I had to come to school early to get extra studying done," Moreno said.

At East Valley Institute, he studied to become an EMT. The 17-year-old has received many accolades, including being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and winning a top mark in an EMT competition.

Perhaps his best accomplishment of all is saving his grandfather's life after he fell.

"He made the assessment and called 911 and rushed me to the hospital, and in 20 minutes we were into surgery," said his grandfather. "The doctor said it probably saved my life."

Moreno says that after graduation, he will be ready and credentialed to be an EMT, adding that all the long hours and sleepless nights paid off.

Next week, Moreno graduates from Campo Verde and has an interview at AMA Ambulance.

