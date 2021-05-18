Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area

Arizona high school student graduating from 2 schools, receiving 2 diplomas

By
Published 
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

Valley high school student graduating from 2 schools, receiving 2 diplomas

FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

MESA, Ariz. - Paulo Moreno is graduating from both East Valley Institute of Technology and Camp Verde High School, and his training has already paid off.

Moreno said he would go to classes in Mesa in the morning and then return to Gilbert for regular high school.

"I had to come in on weekends, I had to come to school early to get extra studying done," Moreno said.

At East Valley Institute, he studied to become an EMT. The 17-year-old has received many accolades, including being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and winning a top mark in an EMT competition.

Perhaps his best accomplishment of all is saving his grandfather's life after he fell.

"He made the assessment and called 911 and rushed me to the hospital, and in 20 minutes we were into surgery," said his grandfather. "The doctor said it probably saved my life."

Moreno says that after graduation, he will be ready and credentialed to be an EMT, adding that all the long hours and sleepless nights paid off.

Next week, Moreno graduates from Campo Verde and has an interview at AMA Ambulance.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 


 