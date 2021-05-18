Man accused of killing Chandler Police officer to enter plea in court in June

The man accused of killing a Chandler Police officer and injuring a Gilbert Police officer during a pursuit last month will appear in court in June to enter a plea.

Jonathon Altland, 25, has been indicted on murder, aggravated assault, and auto theft charges. He is accused of killing Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar and severely injuring Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda.

Officer Christopher Farrar (Courtesy: Chandler Police)

Officer Rico Arranda

Authorities say Altland was driving a stolen vehicle on April 29 when he ran down both officers during a pursuit.

Police say the pursuit started in Eloy when Altland shot at a sheriff's deputy who tried to pull him over.

Following the shooting, Altland allegedly drove to the Valley and crashed through a gate at the Chandler Municipal Airport before driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 and crashing into an embankment.

Jonathon Altland

Altland then ran from the crash to the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert where he allegedly stole another vehicle and ran down both officers.

Officer Farrar died at the hospital and Officer Aranda is recovering from a serious head injury.

Altland is being held on a $3 million bond.

He is scheduled to be in court on June 2.

