Arizona mom surprised with wheelchair-accessible van for special needs son

It was an emotional surprise on Tuesday for Michelle Campazano and her son.

Michelle cares for her son as a single mother while attending college to earn two degrees - so this gift went a long way.

"I don’t even know what to say, it’s been a long road," Campazano said.

Thanks to the owners of Bell Auto Service in Scottsdale, Campazano will now have her very own wheelchair-accessible van for her 24-year-old son David.

David was born prematurely, and his brain development halted at the age of 3. He has had 34 brain surgeries, so having a van like this is something that can change everything for his mother Michelle.

"The older I get and the heavier David gets to lift him, the more things we have to sit out from because it takes a toll on me physically," Michelle said.

The owners of Bell Auto Service know this struggle too well. Their son, Tyler, was special needs and needed that van.

Tyler lost his battle with lung disease last year, and that is why they knew they wanted to give it to someone who needed it like they did.

"It was a great van for us, and I hope it helps you get around," said Craig Bell.

The gift was also made possible by the Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals, as $5,000 worth of auto maintenance was invested into the van.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



