Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
11
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

By Darlene Superville
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
News
Associated Press

Col. Ralph Puckett awarded Medal of Honor for his valor

President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Col. Ralph Puckett for his valiant efforts and bravery during the Korean War.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor this week to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony. Moon will be in Washington for a summit with Biden at the White House on Friday.

"Mr. President thank you for your words. I find it truly meaningful to join the Medal of Honor presentation ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., U.S. Army retired upon President Biden’s invitation. I learned that I am the first foreign leader to attend a ceremony of such kind as president of the Republic of Korea, it is a great honor and pleasure," Moon said.

"Col. Puckett is a true hero of the Korean War. With extraordinary valor and leadership, he completed missions till the very end. Defending Hill 205 and fighting many more battles requiring equal valiance. Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett and the Eighth Army Ranger Company, freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn’t have blossomed in Korea," Moon added. 

"Col. Puckett told me that when he was in Korea during the Korean War, it was absolutely destroyed. That was true. But from the ashes of the Korean War, we rose, we came back and that was thanks to the Korean War veterans who fought for Korea’s peace and freedom. And now, thanks to their support and efforts, we are enjoying prosperity," Moon continued. 

"On behalf of the Korean people, I express deep gratitude and respect to them. Through the war veterans, the Korean people saw a great soul of America that marches toward freedom and peace. Their act of gallantries, sacrifice and friendship will forever be remembered" Moon said.  

Col Puckett

Retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. went above and beyond the call of duty as a first lieutenant and Eighth Army Ranger Company’s commanding officer during a multiday operation that started on Nov. 25, 1950. (Sgt. Henry Villarama)

Puckett's Medal of Honor was made possible under the 2020 defense policy bill, which lifted a requirement that such awards be made within five years of the commission of the act of valor for which the individual is being recognized. The five-year limit was waived for Puckett and three other U.S. service members. Puckett's nomination still had to be approved by the defense secretary and president.

Puckett, 94 and living in Columbus, Georgia, was a first lieutenant and commander of the 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during those two days in late November 1950 when his unit launched a daytime offensive on Hill 205.

Enemy forces directed mortar, machine gun and small arms fire against Puckett and his men in return. At one point, Puckett intentionally ran across an open area multiple times to draw enemy fire to allow his Rangers to find and destroy enemy positions and seize Hill 205, the White House said.

Hill-205.jpg

The battle map of the 25th Infantry Division, Task Force Dolvin, during Nov. 25-27, 1950. Then-1st Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr.'s unit, the Eighth Army Ranger Company, was assigned to the task force.

Puckett was seriously wounded when mortar rounds landed in his foxhole, limiting his mobility. He ordered his men to evacuate and leave him behind, but they refused. While under enemy fire, the Rangers retrieved Puckett from the foxhole and brought him to the bottom of the hill, where he directed operations against the enemy.'

"First Lieutenant Puckett’s extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service," the White House said in its announcement.

Puckett later spent about a year in combat in Vietnam as a member of the 101st Airborne Division.

In 1992, he was an inaugural inductee into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame.

Puckett lives in Columbus, Georgia, with Jean, his wife of 68 years.