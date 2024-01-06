Biden invited to deliver the State of the Union address March 7, latest date since 1934

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Biden invited to deliver the State of the Union address March 7, latest date since 1934

By Seung Min Kim
Published 
Joe Biden
WASHINGTON - Speaker Mike Johnson is inviting President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7.

In a letter sent to the White House on Saturday, Johnson, R-La., extended the formal invitation for Biden to speak to a joint session of Congress. Johnson said he was inviting Biden "in this moment of great challenge for our country."

This will be the first State of the Union for Johnson as speaker, who traditionally sits behind and to the left of the president during the address to Congress. This year's speech will offer an opportunity for Biden to detail his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection in November.

Notably, Biden's address is scheduled for after a pair of critical deadlines to avert a government shutdown.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Funding for federal agencies that oversee programs for veterans, and on transportation, housing, agriculture and energy, is set to expire Jan. 19. Funding for the rest of the federal government, including the Pentagon, State Department and Homeland Security, will run out Feb. 2.

The annual address from the president to Congress is usually scheduled for late January or February.

Biden's March 7 address would be the latest that a president has delivered the State of the Union since 1934, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt revived the practice of giving the annual speech in person. Before this year, the latest that a State of the Union had been given was in 2022, when Biden delivered it on March 1 of that year, according to the Congressional Research Service.

In last year's State of the Union, Biden repeatedly declared that he would "finish the job" on critical parts of his agenda that remained incomplete, such as capping insulin costs for all Americans, taking more aggressive actions on climate change, banning so-called assault-style weapons and pushing for higher taxes on corporations and the rich.

It was also his first State of the Union in front of a divided Congress, and some House Republicans interrupted and jeered at Biden, particularly when he spoke about efforts from some GOP lawmakers to cut Medicare and Social Security.