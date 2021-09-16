Biden to deliver speech on 'leveling the playing field in our economy'

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Thursday afternoon "on leveling the playing field in our economy to bring down costs and ensure that the backbone of the country, the middle class, can finally get a break," according to the presidential schedule.

His remarks will air live on LiveNOW from FOX at 1:45 ET.

Throughout his presidency, Biden has touted his Build Back Better plan — which would cut taxes for families with children and workers without children while lowering the cost of child care, higher education, housing, health care and prescription drugs.

The House passed Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan last month, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Republicans are in staunch opposition to the measure — dismissing it as "far-left" and "socialism."

Senate Democrats plan on passing the measure through reconciliation, meaning it only needs 51 votes and the GOP couldn't use a filibuster to block it.

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Even so, some Democrats are at odds over the bill’s price tag, which threatens to derail Biden’s proposal altogether.

More liberal Senators, who are in favor of the legislation, have threatened to block the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill if moderate Democrats don’t support the $3.5 trillion plan.

Biden met Wednesday with key centrist holdouts, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who want to lower the price tag substantially.

Still, Democrats appear determined not to let this moment slip. Even with their majority at risk, they appear poised to push the package to passage, making it a central referendum in the midterm elections in 2022 on whether voters embrace the vision put forth by Democrats who control the White House and Congress.