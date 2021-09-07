Biden to survey damage in NY, NJ caused by Ida's deadly flooding

President Joe Biden will travel to the Northeast on Tuesday to survey storm damage from remnants of Hurricane Ida, which dropped record rainfall on the region and caused catastrophic flash flooding.

Biden will tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens, and give remarks at 4 p.m. ET, according to the White House.

At least 50 people were killed across six states after rain overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems last week. More than half of those deaths, 27, were recorded in New Jersey. In New York City, 13 people were killed, including 11 in Queens.

Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars or were swept away as they tried to escape. A family’s home security camera in New Jersey captured the basement wall buckling under the force of floodwaters, trapping a teenager and his mother inside. Both were later pulled to safety.

The storm also spawned several tornadoes.

FILE - President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SHOCKING VIDEO: Ida floodwaters collapse wall of NJ home, trap mother and son

Biden has approved major disaster declarations, making federal aid available for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by the devastating floods.

Manville, situated along New Jersey's Raritan River, is almost always hard-hit by major storms. It was the scene of catastrophic flooding in 1998 as the remnants of Tropical Storm Floyd swept over New Jersey. It also sustained serious flooding during the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

RELATED: Ida vs. Katrina: How do they compare?

Both New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spent part of Labor Day touring damaged communities. Deanne Criswell, the former city emergency management director who's now in charge at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also joined the mayor.

Murphy, touring flood-damaged areas of Lambertville, said the president’s major disaster declaration will allow individuals to receive assistance, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Murphy said he would speak with Biden on Tuesday about adding other New Jersey counties to the disaster declaration.

"The major disaster declaration means individuals are now eligible for money in those counties," Murphy said Monday. "Before you ask it, there are 15 other counties in New Jersey and we're in there fighting for it."

Biden’s visit follows a trip to Louisiana on Friday, where Hurricane Ida first made landfall on Aug. 29 as the fifth most powerful storm to hit the United States. The storm knocked out power for more than one million people across the region, and at least 13 were killed.

Ida’s remnants then dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, causing significant disruption in major cities. Videos shared on social media showed floodwaters pouring into underground subway stations and vehicles attempting to drive through high water. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey had to briefly suspend all flights after portions of the airport flooded.

RELATED: NYC flooding: What caused the sudden, severe deluge in the Northeast?

Biden on Friday used his appearance in Louisiana to pitch his plan, pending in Congress, to spend $1 trillion on modernizing roads, bridges, sewers and drainage systems, and other infrastructure to make them better able to withstand the blows from more and more powerful storms.

"Hurricane Ida is another reminder that we need to be prepared for the next hurricane and superstorms that are going to come, and they’re going to come more frequently and more ferociously," Biden said Friday in a hard-hit residential neighborhood in LaPlace.

Scientists say climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, including large tropical storms that swirl into powerful hurricanes.

The president’s trip to the Northeast also comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Biden will visit all three memorial sites on Saturday and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.