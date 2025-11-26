'Blackout Wednesday' draws massive crowds at Phoenix, Scottsdale bars

The Brief Thanksgiving Eve has become one of the busiest drinking nights of the year, drawing massive crowds to bars across the Valley. Bars like Coach House and The Pemberton in Phoenix are seeing expectedly large turnouts, celebrating the "unofficial drinking holiday." Staff encourages people to prioritize safety by calling a ride-share service like Uber to ensure everyone gets home safely.



Thanksgiving Eve often brings a tradition of its own, with the night becoming one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Local perspective:

The Pemberton in Phoenix was fully decked out for the holiday, but this isn't the only bar in the Valley bringing in the pre-Thanksgiving crowd.

'Twas the night before Thanksgiving and who would've thunk!? The goal in Old Town Scottsdale: "I'm gonna get really drunk." Blackout Wednesday, drinks-giving, whatever you say.

"Cut the turkey, rip a cold one, call it a day," one person said.

A holiday filled with tradition— parades, football and all of that.

"My Eagles are playing her Bears this weekend. I like your Phillies hat," another said.

What they're saying:

The long line at Coach House in Scottsdale? Staff said it's nothing to fear.

"This is the expected crowd. Busy night. Busiest night of the year," staff said.

Over at The Pemberton, a Friendsgiving party with lights up and down.

"Unofficial drinking holiday. Everyone has family in town," a partygoer said.

More than a dozen bars in one place, pick any room to start.

"Different places to get a drink, to get food, music, art," said another.

What you can do:

So call an Uber this Thanksgiving Eve to make sure you get home all right.

Happy Thanksgiving to all — and to all a goodnight.

What's next:

The good news — if you didn't make it out Wednesday night, it will be packed through the holidays, so there's plenty of time to check it all out.