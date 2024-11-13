Boa constrictor removed from under pickup truck: Scottsdale FD
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire officials had to deal with a rather unusual rescue.
Per a brief statement by Cpt. Dave Folio, crews responded to a call involving a snake inside the motor of a pickup truck.
"The owner, who had driven the vehicle from Mesa to Scottsdale, noticed a boa constrictor sticking its head out from under the truck after parking,' read a portion of the statement. Officials did not disclose when and where the incident happened.
(Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department)
Cpt. Folio said crews removed the truck's undercarriage skid plate to get the snake out.
"Thankfully, the snake was unharmed during the process. It was placed in a box and turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society for safe handling and care," read a portion of Cpt. Folio's statement.
The snake, per fire officials, is like a pet that has gone missing, and possibly from the Mesa area.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a statement issued by the Scottsdale Fire Department.