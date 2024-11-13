Expand / Collapse search

Boa constrictor removed from under pickup truck: Scottsdale FD

Updated  November 13, 2024 12:00pm MST
    • A boa constrictor was removed from inside a pickup truck.
    • Scottsdale Fire officials say the truck's driver found the snake, with its head sticking out from under the truck.
    • The snake may be a pet that has gone missing.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire officials had to deal with a rather unusual rescue.

Per a brief statement by Cpt. Dave Folio, crews responded to a call involving a snake inside the motor of a pickup truck.

"The owner, who had driven the vehicle from Mesa to Scottsdale, noticed a boa constrictor sticking its head out from under the truck after parking,' read a portion of the statement. Officials did not disclose when and where the incident happened.

Cpt. Folio said crews removed the truck's undercarriage skid plate to get the snake out.

"Thankfully, the snake was unharmed during the process. It was placed in a box and turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society for safe handling and care," read a portion of Cpt. Folio's statement.

The snake, per fire officials, is like a pet that has gone missing, and possibly from the Mesa area.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a statement issued by the Scottsdale Fire Department.