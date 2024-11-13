Boa constrictor removed from under pickup truck: Scottsdale FD

article

The Brief A boa constrictor was removed from inside a pickup truck. Scottsdale Fire officials say the truck's driver found the snake, with its head sticking out from under the truck. The snake may be a pet that has gone missing.



Scottsdale Fire officials had to deal with a rather unusual rescue.

Per a brief statement by Cpt. Dave Folio, crews responded to a call involving a snake inside the motor of a pickup truck.

"The owner, who had driven the vehicle from Mesa to Scottsdale, noticed a boa constrictor sticking its head out from under the truck after parking,' read a portion of the statement. Officials did not disclose when and where the incident happened.

(Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department)

Cpt. Folio said crews removed the truck's undercarriage skid plate to get the snake out.

"Thankfully, the snake was unharmed during the process. It was placed in a box and turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society for safe handling and care," read a portion of Cpt. Folio's statement.

The snake, per fire officials, is like a pet that has gone missing, and possibly from the Mesa area.