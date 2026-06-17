Body found floating in Phoenix canal; death investigation underway

The Brief A body that was found floating in a canal on June 17 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road has been recovered. The victim hasn't been identified. Police will investigate the man's death.



A body that was found floating in a Phoenix canal overnight has been recovered, and a death investigation is underway.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded at around midnight on June 17 to reports of a person floating in a canal near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

"On arrival crews had an adult male who was floating in the canal face down for an unknown amount of time not moving," Capt. DJ Lee said in a statement to FOX 10.

The man was pronounced dead and removed from the canal.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the man's death.

"While there were no obvious signs of foul play, this investigation is ongoing," the department said. "ID, cause & manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner."

Map of the area where the body was found: