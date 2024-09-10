Expand / Collapse search

Body of missing boater found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

By
Updated  September 10, 2024 12:06pm MST
Grand Canyon
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Nankoweap river mile 52.8, downstream view from River Right. (USGS Photo)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - The body of a boater who was reported missing in the Grand Canyon has been recovered.

The National Park Service says the boater was reported missing at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River at mile marker 53.5.

On Tuesday morning, park rangers in a helicopter found a body near mile marker 63.5.

"Initial information suggests the body is that of a 71-year-old male who was reported missing," NPS said.

The victim was not identified.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the man's death.

The incident marks the ninth fatality at the Grand Canyon since the beginning of July.

Featured

Grand Canyon tragedies: It's been a deadly year at the Arizona landmark
article

Grand Canyon tragedies: It's been a deadly year at the Arizona landmark

Every year, millions of people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, and so far in 2024, there have been multiple tragedies at the Arizona landmark.

Map of the Grand Canyon