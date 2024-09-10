Body of missing boater found in Colorado River at Grand Canyon

article

The body of a boater who was reported missing in the Grand Canyon has been recovered.

The National Park Service says the boater was reported missing at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River at mile marker 53.5.

On Tuesday morning, park rangers in a helicopter found a body near mile marker 63.5.

"Initial information suggests the body is that of a 71-year-old male who was reported missing," NPS said.

The victim was not identified.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the man's death.

The incident marks the ninth fatality at the Grand Canyon since the beginning of July.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the National Park Service in a news release.

