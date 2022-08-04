Body of Kingman man found inside vehicle stuck in wash

article

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Kingman man's body was found inside a vehicle stuck in a wash on Aug. 3.

A witness had been driving near Blake Ranch and Stephan roads east of Kingman when he reportedly saw a car stranded in a wash, 40 yards away from the nearest roadway.

"He reported that the area had received heavy rain a few hours prior to finding the vehicle," deputies said.

When deputies arrived that evening, they found a GMC truck submerged in sand and the body of 64-year-old Steven Tucker inside.

No information was released about the cause of death.

"We would like to remind everyone that crossing a flooded roadway is extremely dangerous and sometimes deadly," officials said. "It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters."

Just two days earlier, a body was found in an overturned truck that had been swept away by floodwaters in Golden Valley.

More Arizona headlines









