Bomb threat reported near NAU's Ardrey Auditorium; building evacuated

Northern Arizona University officials announced that a bomb threat was reported in the area of Ardrey Auditorium on May 14 and advised people to immediately evacuate the area.

"Police are investigating a threat against the facility that is still unconfirmed. Please monitor official communication sources for additional information," was posted on the university's Twitter account, just after 1:20 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m., NAU's Kimberly Ann Ott stated, "NAUPD remains on scene at Ardrey Auditorium and the investigation is ongoing. After a preliminary search, there does not appear to be an imminent threat. However, the building remains evacuated, and the public should not return to the area at this time. NAU will communicate any additional information, as well as when the building has been cleared."

By 4:20pm, NAU's Twitter account posted, "NAUPD and supporting law enforcement agencies have completed a thorough sweep of the building following the bomb threat earlier this afternoon. No hazardous devices or materials were found, and authorities have declared the area safe. All affected campus activities and operations can proceed as normal."

Map of the area