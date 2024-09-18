Boy shoots and kills bear that was mauling his father; 3 dead following Far West Valley fire | Nightly Roundup

From what a boy in Wisconsin did to save his father to a deadly fire in a small community west of Buckeye, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

1. Boy shoots and kills bear that was mauling his father

File photo of a bear (Jackie Skaggs, USGS Public Affairs Officer)

The 12-year-old's father said he was pinned beneath a 200lbs bear earlier this month when his son fired a shot from his hunting rifle.

2. 3 people found dead in far West Valley fire

The fire happened at around 4:30 a.m. outside a community that is located about 12 miles west of Buckeye.

3. Zane Coolidge: slain Phoenix Police officer remembered

Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney were shot on Sept. 3 while responding to a reported incident in Phoenix. While Haney survived the shooting, Coolidge died at the hospital on Sept. 6.

4. Diddy indicted: questions remain over salacious allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs, in a photo taken in 2023. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The music mogul is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed "Freak Offs."

5. Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting Sky Harbor TSA agent

Ma'Kiah Coleman

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ma'Kiah Coleman, 20, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer inflicting bodily injury in connection to the 2023 incident.

