article

From a West Valley school principal who's on leave amid a law enforcement investigation to school officials south of the Valley reacting to a football game brawl, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

1. Brawl during high school football game

Featured article

2. West Valley high school principal placed on leave amid probe

Featured article

3. Arizona toddler diagnosed with rare illness

Featured article

4. 100F for 100 days in Phoenix

Featured article

5. Latest on crash that destroyed West Valley apartment

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight