Watch: Rescuers free entangled humpback whale in Canada

It was an "incredi-blow" sight to see as rescuers successfully freed an entangled humpback whale off the coast of Texada Isaland in western Canada.

The mammal became intertwined last Friday in the ropes of a large buoy used as part of prawn-harvesting gear.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Marine Mammal Rescue team responded and followed the whale. They managed to cut it loose with the help of local fishing vessels and captains.

Debris is a real problem for marine wildlife, according to Lara Sloan, a communications advisor for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"The public can help prevent entanglements by cutting packing material, banding, rope and other looped material before disposing of it, and by not be disposing of these materials in the marine environment," she told FOX Weather.

Sloan encourage people to report any marine mammal in distress in Canadian waters by calling The Marine Mammal Incident Reporting Hotline at 1-800-465-4336.

