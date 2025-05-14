Buc-ee's owner excited to bring a piece of Texas to Goodyear

The Brief The long-awaited debut of Buc-ee's in Arizona is getting closer and closer. Groundbreaking for the location in Goodyear has already started and owner Arch "Beaver" Alpin III is excited to bring the store's Texas flare to the West Valley. The store is known for its unique snacks like beaver nuggets, fresh barbecue and fudge made on-site.



A long-awaited day in the West Valley as Buc-ee's officially breaks ground this morning on its first-ever travel center in Arizona.

A piece of Texas, planting roots in the Valley.

Buc-ees gas station groundbreaking in Goodyear on Bullard Avenue, just south of the Interstate 10, is creating a buzz.

What they're saying:

A couple passerbys shared their thoughts:

"I’ll probably stop to see what it’s all about, yeah."

"Yeah, we would probably go there just to check it out, maybe on our cheat day. Yeah, sounds like fun."

What we know:

The mega-gas station will sit on 71 acres of land and the retail store is expected to be more than 74,000 square feet.

"This, you know, this was just a beautiful location here in a new area, growing so fast. So we just think it’s ideal that the opportunities for the workforce here, the people that live here, were really excited about that opportunity also," said Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, the owner of Buc-ee's.

Known for it’s unique snacks like beaver nuggets, fresh BBQ and fudge made on-site to it's beaver mascot, Buc-ee's will have 120 fueling stations and bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area.

What's next:

"I hope they leave with the experience that we exceeded their expectations and then they tell their friends and neighbors," said Aplin. "The next time they’re traveling they see your sign. You know, we like to do the quirky billboards so they see a sign and they know it's coming so that’s what comes of it."

Buc-ee's is expecting the travel center to be up and running in June of next year, ready to serve Arizonans and those driving by.

"We're bringing Texas barbeque to Arizona. We'll be here in a year. Get ready!" said Aplin.