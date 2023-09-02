Expand / Collapse search
Bull rides shotgun, worm plucked from woman's brain: This week's offbeat headlines

Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a bull riding shotgun in a car to a worm pulled from a woman's brain, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. Watch: Bull rides shotgun through Nebraska town, gets pulled over by police: Howdy Doody the bull is a local celebrity of sorts in northeast Nebraska, but when he’s not riding in parades or rodeos, he "creates quite a vision obstruction" for his owner who chauffeurs him in a sedan.

Howdy-Doody-1.jpg

Howdy Doody the Watusi bull gets pulled over for riding shotgun in Norfolk, Nebraska (News Channel Nebraska)

2. Neurosurgeon probing patient’s mystery symptoms plucks worm from woman’s brain in Australia: "I just thought: ‘What is that? It doesn’t make any sense. But it’s alive and moving,’" the surgeon told a local news outlet.

Doctors removed a worm "still alive and wiggling" from a woman's brain. (Credit: Australian National University via Storyful)

3. Watch: Young baseball fan forced to move seats after making controversial snag: The young fan was moved to a different section in Chase Field.

A young fan grabs the ball out of the glove of Spencer Steer, #7 of the Cincinnati Reds, on a hit by Tommy Pham, #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, during the seventh inning at Chase Field on August 25, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Chris Coduto/Getty Im

4. Burger King cannot ignore customers' beef with size of Whoppers, court rules: Burger King was unable to shake customers' beef with the burger chain after it lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit that accused the chain of exaggerating the size its Whoppers.

FILE-In this photo illustration, a Burger King Whopper hamburger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. A federal lawsuit has been filed and is seeking class-action status alleging that fast food burger chain Burger King is mislea

5. FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on rural Nebraska porch: "Hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake," the delivery driver texted the homeowner, letting them know what had just happened on their front porch.

Storyful-294050-FedEx_Delivery_Driver_Kills_Rattlesnake_on_Rural_Nebraska_Porch.mp4_.00_00_05_14.Still001.jpg

Image: Christie Lynn Jones via Storyful

6. Watch: Sneaky golden retriever takes advantage of neighbor's pool: Video from Erin Farley in Lavallette, New Jersey, shows the moment her water-loving canine Zeppole stealthily climbed over the fence and walked to the pool’s steps.

7. Florida men charged with scamming $1M out of Uber Eats: The Florida men are accused of scamming a million dollars out of Uber Eats after uncovering a loophole.

Trayon Morgan, the alleged ringleader in the plot, is accused of orchestrating a $1 million scam by stealing money from Uber Eats and funneling it into gift cards. A mugshot for his alleged accomplice Roy Blackwood was not immediately available Frida

8. Redheads stand out while blending in at annual Redhead Days Festival: With a fiery spirit, redheads gathered from around the world as a show of support and community.

9. 'Extremely dangerous' escapee captured after getting stuck in mud: At the time of his escape, Christopher Pray was wearing leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together,

Photo courtesy Portland Fire &amp; Rescue ( )

10. This airline is testing an ‘Adults Only’ zone for flights: If you have ever had a crying baby seated near you on a flight, you'd know it may not be the most pleasant experience. Now, one airline thinks it may have found the solution.


 