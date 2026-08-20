Cali child porn felon wearing Barbie backpack while stalking school zones nabbed in SWAT standoff: Gilbert PD

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The Brief Concerned residents alerted police after spotting an adult man riding an e-bike with a Barbie backpack near Gilbert schools. Officers identified the rider as convicted California child pornography felon Gibran Alvarez, who barricaded himself inside his home when police closed in. SWAT officers arrested Alvarez after authorities upgraded his warrant to nationwide extradition, and he remains held without bond.



A convicted California sex offender is behind bars in Maricopa County following a SWAT standoff at a Gilbert home after vigilant community members reported him targeting areas near local schools.

What we know:

Officers arrested 35-year-old Gibran Alvarez on Thursday after a barricade situation that led local authorities to coordinate with federal officials to expand a state-level warrant into a nationwide arrest warrant.

The backstory:

The investigation began on Aug. 18 when Gilbert police received reports regarding a suspicious man riding an electric bicycle equipped with a Disney princess tote bag on the handlebars and wearing a Barbie backpack. Callers noted the man was riding near several local schools, through residential neighborhoods and around areas where juveniles gather after school hours.

Responding officers found the rider and identified him as Alvarez. A background check revealed Alvarez had an active 2024 non-extraditable probation violation warrant stemming from a 2023 felony conviction for possession or control of child pornography out of Orange County, Calif.

High-stakes arrest:

On Aug. 20, members of the Gilbert Police Department’s Crisis Response Team spotted Alvarez, who reportedly fled into his home and barricaded himself inside. As crisis negotiators talked with Alvarez over the phone, Gilbert police worked directly with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to immediately modify his warrant to allow for nationwide extradition.

After securing a search warrant from the Maricopa County Superior Court, tactical units executed a high-risk entry. The operation involved the Gilbert Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Gilbert SWAT, Chandler Police Department officers, and Gilbert Fire and Rescue.

Alvarez was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County jail, where he is currently being held without bond pending extradition.

What they're saying:

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank our community members who reported this concerning behavior to Gilbert PD," officials stated. "Their vigilance made a direct difference in this outcome."