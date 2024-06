article

A driver was not hurt after crashing a car into a Phoenix canal, an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has been suspended for betting on baseball, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 4.

1. Driver crashes into canal

2. D-backs pitcher suspended for betting on baseball

Featured article

3. AZ House voting on immigration bill

Featured article

4. Arizona GOP debate

Featured article

5. Woman believed to be dead found alive

Featured article

Today's weather