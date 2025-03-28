Expand / Collapse search

Car rear-ends unoccupied police vehicle in Scottsdale

Published  March 28, 2025 6:41am MST
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Police vehicle involved in crash

Scottsdale Police say a crash that happened during the overnight hours on March 28 involved one of their vehicles.

The Brief

    • A crash involving an unoccupied police vehicle happened in Scottsdale overnight.
    • The crash happened just after midnight near Scottsdale Road and McCormick Parkway.
    • Impairment is not considered to be a factor in this incident, according to police.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A driver has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries following a crash that involved a police vehicle in Scottsdale.

What we know:

The incident, according to Scottsdale Police officials, happened just after midnight on March 28 in the area of Scottsdale Road and McCormick Parkway.

In a statement, police said officers were at the scene of a previous crash when an unoccupied police vehicle was rear-ended.

"The police vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries from the airbags that went off, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Impairment is not considered a factor for this collision," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Scottsdale Police Department.

