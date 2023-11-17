Carrollton mother stabs husband, drives car with kids into lake, police say

Police say a Carrollton mother stabbed her husband on Friday morning and then drove her car into a lake with her kids inside.

Carrollton police were called to Tall Knight Lane just before 8 a.m. on Friday by a man claiming he had been stabbed by his wife.

The man told officers his wife stabbed him with a knife.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Lewisville police officers were called to a vehicle that had been driven into a lake off of Hebron Parkway.

Inside the vehicle, police found a woman, later confirmed to be the wife of the stabbed man, and three children, ages 8, 9 and 12.

All four were taken to the hospital, where one child is in critical condition and two others are stable, according to police.

READ MORE: 3 'bored' suspects arrested in string of Lewisville pellet gun shootings

The woman is in police custody and is expected to be charged soon.

Police have not identified the members of the family or what may have led to the stabbing.