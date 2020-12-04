Carrollton officer buys struggling homeless man a new wheelchair

Body camera video shows how a Carrollton police officer went above and beyond to help a homeless man in a wheelchair.

Last Saturday, the officer, who declined to be identified for this story, responded to a 911 call about a disabled man at Old Denton Road and Rosemeade Parkway trying to fix his wheelchair.

The officer decided to call a pharmacy and used his own money to buy the man a wheelchair.

“How much do I owe you?” the homeless man asked when the officer brought him the wheelchair.

“Nothing. This is for you,” the officer told him.

“Oh, man. This is amazing,” he said. “It's wonderful.”

The officer did not want to be recognized. The Carrollton Police Department says it stumbled upon the good deed caught on video during a routine audit of body camera videos.

