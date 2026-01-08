Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Superior
7
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Superior, West Pinal County, San Carlos
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

CBP agents allegedly involved in Portland shooting; Tempe attack 'racially motivated' | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  January 8, 2026 7:04pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Border agents allegedly involved in Oregon shooting; Police say Tempe community center attack was motivated by race; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 8, 2026.

1. CBP agents allegedly involved in Portland shooting

(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Two people are hurt in Portland, Ore. following a shooting that allegedly involved Customs and Border Protection agents.

This incident came a day after an ICE officer was involved in a deadly shooting in Minnesota, raising broader concerns about recent federal law enforcement use of force.

2. ICE officer involved in deadly Minneapolis shooting IDed

The ICE officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified.

The officer, who we now know as Jonathan Ross, is the same officer who was dragged 50 yards in 2025 by a suspect in a vehicle.

3. East Valley attack ‘racially motivated’

Newly-released surveillance video showed the moments inside a Tempe community center where an attack happened on Jan. 7. In court documents, detectives say the incident allegedly involving Derek Kirven was racially motivated. (Viewer Discretion Advised)

We are learning more about a man who was arrested in connection with an incident at a community center in Tempe that left two people badly injured.

Police said in an interview that was done after 62-year-old Derek Carl Kirven was read his Miranda rights, Kirven revealed that he believed staff members at the center wanted him removed because of his race.

"He believed everyone is racist," police wrote in court documents.

4. Ex AZ tribal police officer indicted

Karl Eugene Leslie

Newly-released court documents reveal more details on the serious allegations that were made against a former Arizona tribal officer.

Leslie is charged with multiple counts, including aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping a victim under 18. The alleged incidents happened between 2020 and 2023.

5. New year, new changes for Social Security

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2026 brings a big change for Social Security when it comes to claiming benefits.

The changes involve people who were born in or after 1960, and it could affect retirement plans.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/8/26

FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on Thursday's winter storm.

