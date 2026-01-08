CBP agents allegedly involved in Portland shooting; Tempe attack 'racially motivated' | Nightly Roundup

article

Border agents allegedly involved in Oregon shooting; Police say Tempe community center attack was motivated by race; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 8, 2026.

1. CBP agents allegedly involved in Portland shooting

(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Two people are hurt in Portland, Ore. following a shooting that allegedly involved Customs and Border Protection agents.

Dig deeper:

This incident came a day after an ICE officer was involved in a deadly shooting in Minnesota, raising broader concerns about recent federal law enforcement use of force.

2. ICE officer involved in deadly Minneapolis shooting IDed

The ICE officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified.

Big picture view:

The officer, who we now know as Jonathan Ross, is the same officer who was dragged 50 yards in 2025 by a suspect in a vehicle.

3. East Valley attack ‘racially motivated’

We are learning more about a man who was arrested in connection with an incident at a community center in Tempe that left two people badly injured.

What Police Said:

Police said in an interview that was done after 62-year-old Derek Carl Kirven was read his Miranda rights, Kirven revealed that he believed staff members at the center wanted him removed because of his race.

"He believed everyone is racist," police wrote in court documents.

4. Ex AZ tribal police officer indicted

Newly-released court documents reveal more details on the serious allegations that were made against a former Arizona tribal officer.

The backstory:

Leslie is charged with multiple counts, including aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping a victim under 18. The alleged incidents happened between 2020 and 2023.

5. New year, new changes for Social Security

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

2026 brings a big change for Social Security when it comes to claiming benefits.

Why you should care:

The changes involve people who were born in or after 1960, and it could affect retirement plans.

