Arizona CBP officers find over 3,000 pounds of meth hidden inside auto parts shipment

U.S Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales arrested a Mexican national in connection to a record-breaking seizure of methamphetamine in Arizona.

On Dec. 15, the 21-year-old male attempted to enter the U.S. Officers referred him for additional inspection of his tractor trailer, which resulted in a positive alert by a CBP canine.

During a search of the trailer's shipment of auto parts, officers found more than 470 packages of meth hidden in the truck, which were later determined to weigh 3,280 pounds.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized, while the man was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's Homeland Security investigations. His name was not released.

"While CBP Officers facilitate legitimate trade and travel, they remain focused on our highest priorities which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country," said Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations. "Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States."







