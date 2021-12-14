Expand / Collapse search
2 arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle migrants inside hearse near Arizona border

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

6 undocumented immigrants found hiding in hearse

Tucson border agents pulled over a hearse driving in an area known for smuggling and found six migrants inside.

SASABE, Ariz. - Two United States citizens were arrested after authorities say they tried to smuggle undocumented immigrants dressed in camouflage inside a hearse near the Arizona border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents observed "an out of the ordinary vehicle" acting suspiciously in an area known for human and drug smuggling near the border town of Sasabe at 11 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Agents stopped the hearse four miles north of the border on State Route 286 and saw people wearing camouflage clothing lying in the back of the vehicle.

"The driver and front seat passenger were placed under arrest for human smuggling and six migrants admitted to being in the United States illegally," officials said.

The hearse was seized. 

CBP hearse

  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

