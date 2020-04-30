CCSO: Missing woman out of Phoenix found dead at Forest Lakes

article

A Phoenix woman who was reported missing earlier in April was found dead in Coconino County, according to sheriff's officials.

In a statement sent to FOX 10 by Coconino County officials on Thursday, 28-year-old Britney Fairbanks, who was reported missing on April 22, was found at the Forest Lakes area on the afternoon of April 25.

Officials say an officer with Arizona Game and Fish reported a suspicious vehicle to CCSO on the morning of April 25 near Chevelon Butte, which is located about 30 miles south of Winslow. The car was associated with a missing person reported by Phoenix Police.

Investigators say a search was conducted and by 5:30 p.m., an adult woman, later identified as Fairbanks, was located in the area. Medical Examiners are working to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on from Phoenix