Chad Daybell: Judge denies request by lawyer representing Lori Vallow's husband to withdraw from case

A judge in Idaho has denied a request made by a lawyer representing the husband of the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow to withdraw from his role as counsel in the case.

We first reported on the request made by John Prior on Jan. 12.

"As this court is aware, this case is both extraordinarily complex, and the prosecution is seeking the death penalty, which requires counsel to essentially prepare for two trials," Prior wrote in the motion, which was obtained by FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum.

The same document stated that Daybell, who retained Prior as legal counsel with personal funds, has been declared indigent, in accordance with Idaho state law, and no longer has the ability to pay for the counsel's continued services.

"Remaining on the case would required undersigned counsel to work around the clock, more than full-time, for more than four months without compensation and without the assistance of any other counsel," read a portion of the filing.

The same filing states that Daybell is seeking to have two capital case-qualified attorneys to be appointed for him, and that Daybell has consented to Prior's decision to withdraw from the case.

In court on Jan. 18, however, Prior told a judge that he wants to stay in on the case, to which a judge noted that this differs from what his motion to withdraw states. When asked by a judge on whether he wants to withdraw or now, Prior said he wants to be paid for his work, and that Daybell does not feel comfortable otherwise.

In addition, it was revealed that Daybell has had issue finding another lawyer to help, as there is a shortage of lawyers who are qualified to take on cases involving the death penalty.

As recently as December 2023, a judge ruled that the death penalty is still an option for Daybell, who is being tried in connection with the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell is also accused of murdering his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

In denying the motion, a judge said if Prior was allowed to withdraw as counsel, it would have resulted in the trial being rescheduled.

Currently, Daybell's trial is set to begin in Boise, Idaho on Apr. 1.