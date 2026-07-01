Chandler Police unit to tackle illegal fireworks during July 4th weekend

The Brief A dedicated Chandler police unit is targeting illegal airborne firework launches to maintain city efficiency during holidays. Officials are reminding residents that launching illegal airborne fireworks carries a thousand-dollar fine. Authorities urge the public to report illegal fireworks using non-emergency lines to keep 911 lines open for emergencies.



A Chandler police unit is going to try to catch illegal firework launches in action. They are taking it seriously and reminding people of the hefty fines associated with it.

The backstory:

According to the city's website, use of the following fireworks are banned:

Sky rockets or bottle rockets

Firecrackers

Reloadable shell device or Roman candles

Arials

Single Tube Device w/ report (loud bang sound)

Violators could be fined, according to the city.

What we know:

No matter the opinion on fireworks, one thing that will be true for police departments is that their phones will be flooded with calls on the night of the fourth. The Chandler Police Department says they created the firework team to respond to all types of calls better.

"This dedicated group of officers frees up our patrol officers to be able to handle emergency nonemergency calls that aren’t firework-related in their areas," Chandler Police Department Sgt. Sam Wagner said.

The city says they take it seriously because the airborne fireworks are the ones that can cause serious injuries like they see every firework holiday. Additionally, they want to make sure no fires are started especially with how dry everything is right now.

What They Expect:

They say on the fourth they will be flooded with calls reporting illegal fireworks and want to make sure those calls go to the non-emergency line.

"Only so many lines for 911 calls, so the importance comes in to be able to free up those lines so when people are having emergencies, they can get through to our dispatchers quickly, and we can get them emergency services," said Wagner. "So that’s why we prefer to use our nonemergency line. These calls can be addressed at any time."