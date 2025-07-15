Charges recommended in Chandler drowning; tribal leader under investigation | Nightly Roundup

article

Tribal leader in Arizona under investigation; charge recommended in Chandler drowning; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

1. Felony charge recommended in Chandler drowning

What we know:

Police in Chandler say they are recommending charges in the drowning death of Trigg Kiser, whose mother is a well-known social media star.

Dig deeper:

The water incident that ultimately led to Trigg's death happened on May 12. Trigg died six days after he was pulled from the pool.

Read More

2. BIA launches probe into AZ tribal chairman

Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

What we know:

FOX10 Investigates has confirmed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that officials are investigating Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

Why you should care:

While details on the incident are unknown, we have learned that the investigation is over serious allegations. In addition, multiple sources say an employee of the tribe is the alleged victim.

Read More

3. ‘Leopard Dog’ finds ‘furever’ home

What we know:

A dog that was found in sever heat distress with nine puppies now has a forever home.

Dig deeper:

Humane Society officials say seven of Rainbow Brite's puppies were also adopted.

Read More

4. Animals living in ‘deplorable’ conditions removed from West Valley home

What we know:

Multiple animals were removed from a home in Litchfield Park, in what deputies are calling ‘deplorable’ conditions.

What they're saying:

"We’re seeing an increase in cases across the Valley," said Dr. Steven Hansen, President and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society.

Read More

5. California father dead after stabbing son to death

What we know:

A father fatally stabbed his 9-year-old son at a San Jose park Sunday afternoon before being shot and killed by officers who responded to what turned out to be a misleading 911 call, police in California said.

Why you should care:

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph, during a news conference on Monday, described the incident as one of the most disturbing homicide cases he’s experienced in his 33-year career.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

What's next:

Scattered showers will moving into the Valley by early Wednesday morning, bringing the chance for rain during the morning commute.

