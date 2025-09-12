article

Latest on the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; 1 dead following shooting in the West Valley; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 12, 2025.

1. Widow of Charlie Kirk gives public remarks

What we know:

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has made her first remarks since her husband's death.

What She Said:

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," Erika Kirk said.

2. Charlie Kirk shooting suspect identified

What we know:

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk this week.

Dig deeper:

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson from Utah. They said he acted alone.

3. Deadly crash along the I-10

What we know:

One person is dead following a crash involving two semi-trucks along Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

Big picture view:

The crash happened on the night of Sept. 11 in the eastbound lanes.

4. Shocking allegations against doctor surface

(Photo by Stéphane Ouzounoff / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP)

What we know:

An anesthesiologist left in the middle of surgery to have sex with a nurse in another operating room, according to multiple reports.

Dig deeper:

According to reports from the BBC, the reported incident happened in 202. Iit became highlighted once more because the doctor applied to work once again in the United Kingdom.

5. Police investigating deadly West Valley shooting

What we know:

Police say one person is dead following a shooting that happened during an apparent attempted robbery in Peoria.

What they're saying:

According to officials, three people were shot during the incident. One of the victim's, identified as 18-year-old Dilan Allende, suffered life-threatening injuries, and subsequently died.

