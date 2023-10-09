Chase Field transitions to concert ready just hours before Game 3 against LA Dodgers

At one end of Chase Plaza in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 9 are fans are hoping to score Diamondbacks tickets to Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the other end of Chase Plaza is a flurry of pink as fans prep for the big Summer Carnival concert.

P!NK fans are flying high to see her show at Chase Field. Peighton Ploudre says she's been to two of the star's shows already.

This will mark her third.

Employees began Friday changing the stadium from a baseball field to something fit for a pop star.

"We put flooring down on the field, everything is on top of that. When the show is done, everything breaks down. We take that flooring out and thanks to our wonderful synthetic turf, we're ready to rock and roll and play some baseball," says Michael Hilburn, VP of the Diamondbacks' Events and Entertainment.

It's a 12-hour turnaround.

He says they'll begin the transition as soon as P!NK concert is over.

"We’ll have over 300 people down on the field working this evening to go from a P!NK concert to a D-backs game," he said.